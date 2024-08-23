As new report finds achievement gaps remain in the U.S., Durham Public Schools works to close them

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is working to address the divide in educational opportunities that schools across the country are seeing. A new report that finds racial achievement gaps remain in schools, with socio-economic factors, such as family income and parental education levels, playing a role.

"We realize that the toll that the pandemic took was beyond just academics," Dr. Iwinosa Idahor said.

Idahor is one of the leaders of Equity Affairs at Durham Public Schools. She talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic response took a toll on students' academic performances as state data shows that in the 2022-23 school year, achievement gaps and low proficiency rates persisted.

"We think in terms of economic challenges and wellness challenges ... we are still trying to navigate that," Idahor said.

Devin Brown, who's a mother of two children in the school system, said the pandemic was a struggle for a lot of children.

"Just being at home and stuck ... it had an impact on our kids," Brown said.

She said she knows firsthand the importance of student engagement as the report finds that "closing these gaps requires a comprehensive approach, including improving school quality and supporting family stability."

"If it's important to you as a parent, then it'll be important to them as a child," Brown said.

As DPS is about to start the new school year, Idahor said it was important for parents to be uplifted as they continue to prioritize family engagement.

"Families are valued partners in the work that we do to continue to improve outcomes for our students and really address the opportunity gap," Idahor said. "We think about our family academy, our upcoming summit, and how that has been an open opportunity for parents and community members to engage."