Parents begin assessing Durham Public Schools' reassignment plan: 'Makes students competitive'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since learning of Durham Public Schools reassignment plan, Treshia Vernon has been preparing her fifth-grade daughter Zoey. Her school, Eastway Elementary, will become year-round.

The 9-year-old isn't happy about it.

"It's good academically, but it's also going to be a mental strain," said Vernon. "She's like Mommy I don't want to go to school. That means I won't be able to spend time with my family because that's what we do in the summer. We spend time with family."

Vernon is also a fourth-grade teacher there. While she still has questions about the plan, she's excited her daughter and all DPS students will now have access to STEM, visual performing arts, and global language.

"Being in the RTP region and having opportunities for companies coming in, we are making our students competitive to be able to work within Durham or even globally," said Dr. Jackaline Teel, principal of Eastway Elementary.

According to Teel, the school is outperforming neighboring charter schools. In fact, she believes the plan could help enhance student test scores.

Under the reassignment plan, DPS will offer more than 2,000 additional lottery seats at its charter schools. Roughly 1,500 students will be reassigned, which means the base school associated with where students live will change.

"It creates opportunity where we can support learning during those breaks instead of having long breaks over the summer where students do have learning loss," she said.

While some parents remain on the fence about the reassignment plan, they can agree that the enhanced programs are a draw.

"It's going to be a work in progress," said Vernon.

On November 18th, the school district will host a Showcase of Schools at the Durham Convention Center. It will allow parents to speak to teachers to get questions answered.

