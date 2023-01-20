DPS votes to redraw school assignment boundaries, thousands to attend new schools

School leaders say this reassignment will improve equity and access throughout the district by putting magnet programs in all five regions of the district.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of Durham Public Schools students will be attending new schools next year.

Tuesday night the school board voted to redraw school assignment boundaries, a move that will impact thousands of elementary school students in the county.

Some parents attended last night's board meeting to speak out against this proposal.

But ultimately the board voted 6 to 1 in favor of the redistricting.

This move will impact students in K-3rd graders in the fall of 2024.

The district hasn't adjusted boundaries in 30 years and outdated boundaries was just one factor behind the shift. Current overcrowding and long bus waits were some of the others.

Pre-K seats will also increase and the plan will reduce transportation time.

This plan is estimated to impact around 2,000 elementary school students.

Last night many parents who spoke out said they were concerned.

"That means this is going to be a big transition for our family and it might be inconvenient and it might be stressful. We will be really sad to leave the East Lake community that we have grown to love, but we will be making this transition gladly. We will be thinking of the other families in Durham that this will be benefitting," one mother said.

Moving forward the chair of DPS Board of Education is calling for the community to get on board and support the changes.

Again, the changes will take effect in the fall of the 2024 school year.