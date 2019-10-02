5 children, officer suffer minor injuries after Durham police car and school bus collide

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five students suffered minor injuries and a police officer was taken to the hospital after a school bus and police car collided in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at North Elm and Taylor streets at 4:11 p.m.

According to Durham Public Schools, 25 students from Burton and Harris elementary schools were on the bus when the crash happened.

Five students had mild injuries including bumps and bruises. The driver reported shoulder pain but none of the people on the bus were transported to the hospital.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
