Durham 18-year-old found shot in car dies, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a man was found shot in a car on Lincoln Street near Linwood Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the police department, officers found 18-year-old Durham resident Syncere Burrell inside a car. He had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919)560-4440 ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policefatal shootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC schools corrects online system glitch
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Crowd protests outside US Postmaster's North Carolina home
You might notice your take home income increase next month
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Students start fall semester amid COVID-19 pandemic
PANDA CAM: A panda at the National Zoo may be about to give birth
Show More
14-year-old boy shot in Raleigh
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
High school seniors hold car parade to start school year
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
More TOP STORIES News