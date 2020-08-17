Durham 18-year-old found shot in car dies, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after a man was found shot in a car on Lincoln Street near Linwood Avenue on Monday afternoon.According to a news release from the police department, officers found 18-year-old Durham resident Syncere Burrell inside a car. He had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919)560-4440 ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.