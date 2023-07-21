WATCH LIVE

Funeral being held for 5-year-old shot and killed in Durham

Friday, July 21, 2023 1:03PM
Khloe Fennell will be laid to rest today after she was shot and killed back on July 5.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends will say goodbye to a young girl in Durham.

Khloe Fennell, 5, will be laid to rest today after she was shot and killed back on July 5.

Police say Khloe's adult cousin, Brian Luster shot Khloe and the 15-year-old cousin who was babysitting her.

That cousin is still recovering.

Visitation today will start at 1 p.m. at the Immanuel Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church on South Alston Avenue.

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

That comes as Durham police investigate two other shootings.

Yesterday a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop in east Durham.

Just hours later a teenage girl was shot in the landing at West End Apartments.

She is expected to be okay.

