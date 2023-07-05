1 adult, 1 juvenile shot near home in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person under the age of 18 and one person over the age of 18 were shot in Durham on Wednesday.

It happened in a residential area near the intersection of North Guthrie Avenue and Taylor Street around 2 p.m.

Durham Police Department responded with several police units. Officers roped off the area in order to investigate.

The two people who were shot were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Investigators also have not yet commented on the circumstances that lead up to the shooting.