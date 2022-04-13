Multiple shootings keep Durham police busy on a violent night in the Bull City

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man on a scooter was shot near a BP gas station, one of several incidents of gun violence in the Bull City on Tuesday night.

It happened at the corner of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue.

An electric scooter was lying on the sidewalk as Durham police officers descended on the scene.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a man riding that scooter being chased by several people who opened fire on him.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting came a day after Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal discussed the surge in gun violence in the Bull City.

Durham residents say they are weary of the senseless violence and hope for solutions.

But there seems to be no relief from the carnage.

Also on Tuesday night, two other people were found shot in the vicinity of Alston Avenue and Juniper Street, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

And in the 500 block of Carver Street, just before 10 p.m., a woman was shot. Her condition was not immediately known.

