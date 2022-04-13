'Too many of them dying': Grieving mom talks solutions as Durham gun violence surges

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Grieving mom talks solutions as Durham gun violence surges

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One day after Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal's interview on the rising rate of gun violence in the city, frightened and traumatized residents say they're heartened and are calling for more action.

"You just never know when somebody's gonna ride through and decide to want to start shooting," said Natasha Adams, who was born and raised and Durham.

Adams described her current state of mind as paranoia or just plain fear living here in the shadow of downtown under the never-ending threat of gunfire.

Twelve months ago, Adams' son, Joshua, just 20 years old, was found shot and killed in a car on Kirby Street in Durham.

And in the past year, Durham gun crime has only increased. Shootings this year outpaced 2021 and 2020. Deadly shootings so far this year nearly match the past two years combined.

In an interview Monday night, Durham's mayor told ABC11 she has spent her first months in office digging into the root causes.



"What we found when we talk to a lot of these young people is they're lacking two basic things: housing and jobs," O'Neal said. "It's nothing new. But it's gotten worse"

Adams heard what the mayor had to say. Was it enough?

"It's gotta be action. Everybody's gonna have to put their foot down," Adams replied. "Words don't mean nothing these days. We have to put action into really doing something."

And when this still-grieving mom says "everybody" -- she means herself, too. As Joshua's 10-year-old little brother, Jaden, plays, Adams feels the pangs of guilt about what happened to her oldest son.

"I see Joshua in him," she said. "We got to get into this community and get these kids together because it's just too many of them dying left and right for no sensible reason."

By the end of the conversation with Natasha Adams, she and Mayor O'Neal seemed to be saying similar things: that affecting the gun-violence crisis would take more than government intervention; that It has to be a full-on community effort -- that starts at home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimemurdergang violencegun violencehomicideviolence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen seriously injured in shooting outside Raleigh convenience store
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh family in New York as subway attacks occur
'She was scared': Mother of Holly Springs murder victim testifies
9-year-old boy dies from injuries days after crash with GoRaleigh bus
Beloved Raleigh coffee shop owner dies after fight with ALS
Show More
Fleeing driver drags Morrisville officer quarter mile after stop
Inflation hits 8.5%, as gas, travel-related expenses see sharp rise
Fayetteville State digital wall highlights students' paid internships
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Some colleges and a big city bring back mask mandates; Is NC next?
More TOP STORIES News