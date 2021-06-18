shooting

2 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and injured two others Thursday night, authorities said.

Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 1600 block of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue.

The identity of the victims have not been made public, and police have not said if the shooter(s) is in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.


This was not the only instance of gun violence in the Triangle on Thursday night into Friday morning.

A domestic violence incident ended in gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Tranquil Road in Durham. A woman was injured in this shooting; her injuries are not life-threatening. The shooter got away before police arrived.

On Thursday night in Raleigh there were two shootings--one on Bledsoe Avenue and the other on Sumner Boulevard. Two men total were taken to the hospital in those shootings.
