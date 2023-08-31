Durham police respond to shooting at shopping center

A worker at the Maxway told ABC11 that they saw one person who appeared to be shot and was on the ground in front of the store.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon at a shopping center

Officers responded to the area of Holloway and Brye streets.

A worker at the Maxway told ABC11 that they saw one person who appeared to be shot and was on the ground in front of the store. The worker said officers told them to lock the doors.

Police had crime-scene tape up and several officers were seen gathered outside the store.

The Durham Police Gang Unit is at the scene.

