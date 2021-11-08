Man found shot dead in car on NC 55 in Durham identified

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found shot dead in car on NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a car on NC 55 shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Jamal McClinton Coltrane, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of N.C. 55 had to close from Latitude Drive to Riddle Road as officers investigated.



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Durham Police said Sunday that they were also investigating another shooting in a parking lot of the 1500 block of Holloway Street, Two people were being treated for injuries.

Anyone with information on that incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policefatal shootingdriver killeddrive by shootingroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News