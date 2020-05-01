1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and one is injured after a reported shooting near an apartment complex in Durham Friday evening.It happened in the 4300 block of Emerald Forest Drive at the Emerald Place Apartment Complex off of NC-54.Video from Chopper 11 showed a significant police presence in the area.A police sergeant at the scene told ABC11 that one person was killed and one person was taken to the hospital.Two people were in custody, the police sergeant said.