Durham police search for woman wanted for murder

Durham police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Nicole Shaneece Greene, 48, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 5 near Fay Street and Juniper Street.

Newsome was found with a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

Nicole Shaneece Greene Durham Police Department

This shooting was not random, police said.

Anyone with information about Greene's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.