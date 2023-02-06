Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Durham.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victims name has not been released.

There are no further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.