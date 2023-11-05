Durham mom shot, killed; No arrests made yet

Durham Police Department found the woman before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Durham has been identified by police.

Durham Police Department said Twanda Shante Parker, 24 of Durham was found injured near the intersection of West Morgan Street and Watts Street around 12:45 a.m.

EMS rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Parker's family spoke with ABC11's Akilah Davis and they shared their grief and memories of her. They said Parker leaves behind a son.

Twanad Parker and son (Photos: Provided by Family)

No further details have been released about the shooting or any possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.