1-year-old boy found safe after car stolen, Durham police chase; 6 people in custody

Durham Police said a young child was found safe after the car he was riding in was stolen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people are in custody after police chased a car stolen in north Durham on Monday.

Officers responded about noon in the 4400 block of North Roxboro Street and spoke to a man who said he had left his Honda CRV running with his 1-year-old child inside of the car. He came out and found the vehicle had been stolen.

Durham Emergency Communications Center said the car was in the 900 block of Liberty Street after pinging a phone that was left inside the car. Officers spotted the stolen Honda and chased the suspects until they stopped in the 200 block of William Penn Plaza.

Six people, two adults and four children jumped out of the car and ran. Officers tracked them down and took all six into custody.

Charges are pending.

About 15 minutes after the initial report, officers got a call that the child had been dropped off before the chase ensued at Excelsior Classical Academy in the 4100 block of North Roxboro Street. Officers retrieved the boy and returned him to his parents unharmed. DPD did not make clear who dropped off the child.

DPD said Voyager Academy was placed on lockdown for a brief period during the vehicle pursuit. The lockdown was lifted once the suspects were taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at (919) 560-4440 ext., 29536 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.