3 juveniles arrested, 4th man sought in deadly shooting at Durham Subway shop on Hillsborough Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators have arrested and charged three juveniles in connection with a shooting death outside a Subway sandwich shop on Hillsborough Road last month.
Mario Canseco Lopez, 23, of Durham, was shot about 5 p.m. on March 14 outside the Subway in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road and ran to a nearby tobacco and vape shop where he collapsed. He later died at a hospital.
Petitions have been filed on three juveniles in connection with the case. A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with second-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Another 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
All three are being held under secure custody at a juvenile detention facility.
Investigators are still seeking a fourth suspect in the shooting, seen in the images above.
Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information is asked to please contact Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
It was the second time in the past six months that a shooting victim collapsed after running to that smoke shop.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.