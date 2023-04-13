Police released surveillance images of a person who they believe is involved in the shooting.

3 juveniles arrested, 4th man sought in deadly shooting at Durham Subway shop on Hillsborough Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators have arrested and charged three juveniles in connection with a shooting death outside a Subway sandwich shop on Hillsborough Road last month.

Mario Canseco Lopez, 23, of Durham, was shot about 5 p.m. on March 14 outside the Subway in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road and ran to a nearby tobacco and vape shop where he collapsed. He later died at a hospital.

Petitions have been filed on three juveniles in connection with the case. A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with second-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Another 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three are being held under secure custody at a juvenile detention facility.

Surveillance images of a person suspected of involvement in the shooting. Durham Police Department

Surveillance image of person police say may be connected to the deadly shooting. Durham Police Department

Investigators are still seeking a fourth suspect in the shooting, seen in the images above.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information is asked to please contact Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

It was the second time in the past six months that a shooting victim collapsed after running to that smoke shop.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.