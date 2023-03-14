Durham Police investigating deadly afternoon shooting on Hillsborough Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road near Cole Mill Road.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.