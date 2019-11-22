Tow truck driver arrested for trying to tow SUV with man still inside, shooting him during argument

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tow truck operator shot a man in the chest and then cut him with a knife during an argument about towing the man's SUV, according to Durham Police Department.

Officers said the tow truck driver, Brandon Ayscue, was trying to tow a vehicle around 4:15 a.m. at Duke Manor Apartments on South Lasalle Street.

The vehicle owner was still inside the SUV when Ayscue arrived and started to towing it, according to police. The SUV owner started arguing with Ayscue, who pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest.

The two continued arguing and fighting, so the tow truck operator used a knife to cut the SUV owner.

A woman tried to intervene and was cut on her hand.

ABC11 crews saw the vehicle owner was conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital. Police say he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ayscue was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and second-degree kidnapping.
