1 person dead, 1 injured after vehicle hit by train in Durham; road closed for investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed Thursday night and another injured after a vehicle was hit by a train in Durham.

According to the Durham Police Department, police were called about a vehicle hit by a train at 8:30 p.m. near S. Driver Street and E. Peabody Street.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Amtrak train was occupied when the crash happened. One person was treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

East Pettigrew Street between South Driver Street and Briggs Avenue is closed while police investigate.