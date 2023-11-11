Durham Starbucks, several other businesses vandalized overnight; police

Durham police are investigating after several businesses including a Starbucks were vandalized overnight.

According to the Durham Police Department, just before 5 a.m. 911 dispatchers received calls about multiple vandalism throughout the city that appeared to be related. Officers filed reports and took photos of the vandalized businesses.

Police said a total of seven businesses were vandalized including a Starbucks on Guess Road and Horton Road.

A Starbucks Spokesperson issued a statement:

"We are aware of an incident occurring overnight on Nov. 10 at our Guess Road and Horton Road store in Durham, NC. The experience and well-being of our partners and customers is core to our operation, and we continue to work with local police to support their investigation. This store is currently operating, working with modified services, as Starbucks local teams work towards remediation and repairs."

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

