Durham's first permanent food truck park 'The Can Opener' opens

Durham's first permanent food truck park 'The Can Opener' opens

Durham's first permanent food truck park 'The Can Opener' opens

Durham's first permanent food truck park 'The Can Opener' opens

Durham's first permanent food truck park 'The Can Opener' opens

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Calling all foodies.

Durham's first permanent food truck park is officially opened for business this week.

The Can Opener is located on Gregson Street and offers a variety of food trucks including Bulkogi, Chick-N-Que, Gussy's, Andia's Ice Cream, and Queen Eggxpress.

Businesses at The Can Opener serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sweets, coffee, and beer.

For more information visit here.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh's tallest skyscraper to be built in Glenwood South district