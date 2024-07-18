Raleigh's tallest skyscraper to be built in Glenwood South district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plans are moving forward for what will be Raleigh's tallest skyscraper.

A new mixed-use complex will be based around the Pine State Creamery plant, a historic two-story "Art moderne" building in Raleigh's Glenwood South district.

The project's developer, New York-based company Turnbridge Equities, told ABC11's newsgathering partner News and Observer that most of the brick building will remain as the tower's cornerstone. The remainder of the building will be developed into a mix of office space, residential units, and retail shops.

The residential unit, Highline Glenwood, is zoned to be 37 stories making it the tallest building in the city, according to Jason Davis, managing director at Turnbridge Equities.

Turnbridge Equities plans to break ground on the project in late 2024.