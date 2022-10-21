Turnout on first day of early voting similar to 2018 election numbers

About 135,400 North Carolina voters cast ballots on Thursday, when the early voting period began.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina turnout on the first day of in-person early voting was about the same as in 2018, Board of Elections officials said Friday.

About 135,400 North Carolina voters cast ballots on Thursday, when the early voting period began.

The turnout was slightly less than the nearly 136,500 voters who cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in 2018.

RELATED: Where to vote early in Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties

"We had a solid first day of in-person voting, with very few incidents reported around the state," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "We appreciate the hard work of our county boards of elections and poll workers. Let's keep it rolling, North Carolina voters."

RELATED: Find where to vote early in your county

Through Thursday, nearly 187,000 voters, including about 51,500 by mail, had cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election. That's an increase of 20% this point in 2018.

The in-person early voting period continues through 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

Citizens who missed the regular voter registration deadline may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.

When you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may update your name or address within the same county, if necessary.

Sample ballots for the primary election are available through the Voter Search tool.