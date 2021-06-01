raleigh news

Proposed East End Market project could bring more businesses to Raleigh but some residents worried

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Proposed Raleigh project leaves some residents concerned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a public hearing Tuesday evening at the Raleigh city council meeting about rezoning the northeastern corner of Whitaker Mill and Wake Forest Roads for the East End Market project.

It would include nearly 345,000 square feet of office and medical space, more than 9,000 square feet of retail space, nearly 41,000 square feet of restaurants/bars and 500 housing units.

"There's a couple other bars and restaurants right around, so to have more of that and more shopping, I think would be good for the area," said Jamie Schwint, who lives near the proposed development. "I would personally enjoy it."

Plans show the development would surround the townhomes where Beth Carmichael lives.

She started a petition expressing concerns, including traffic and parking. One portion of the development would be 11 stories tall.

"We feel like if the proposal passes as planned, that we would be living in a fishbowl," Carmichael said. "There's no privacy afforded to us."

"We would like them to cap the height of all the buildings in the project at seven stories," Carmichael said. "That is in line with anything that's kind of fit into an older established community. It is still beyond what the comprehensive plan calls for but at least it's more reasonable. Our second request is that we would like to have safe cross access for vehicles that are coming and going on the parcel on the corner."

Two residents who live where part of the development could stand told ABC11 they're paying affordable rent but will have to move out if the project goes through.

Todd Shields is a bartender and was out of work for about a year during the pandemic. He's been living there about 8 months.

"It's month to month," Shields said. "It's very inexpensive because we know we're going to have to move."

Tarsha Brown is also living month to month. She's been living there for three years. She's a housekeeper and was out of work for about three months due to the pandemic.

"I'm actually in the process of looking for a place to move to, which is not so easy," Brown said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Raleigh Council tabled the motion so the developer and resident can work on the plans and come back to the council for a vote at their June 15th meeting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateraleighhousingshoppingrestaurantreal estateraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH NEWS
Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
NC State Fair: Updated COVID protocols released
Former teacher starts art class for assisted living community
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News