Meet the young climate activists of EcoTok

They are the climate leaders of the world of EcoTok, a force of Gen Z activists who campaign for climate actions, sustainability and youth engagement, one TikTok at a time.

Leaders such as Jamie Margolin, the young founder of Zero Hour, discuss how her youth-led movement provides training and resources for new young activists and organizers wanting to act around climate change.

We also get perspective from Sarah Kaplan, an environmental reporter at the Washington Post who has covered the broader youth-led movement. And Xiao Mina, author of From Memes to Movements, discusses how social media activity can create real change.

Watch "Our America: Climate of Hope," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning April 16 and on Hulu beginning April 17.
