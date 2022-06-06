ECU baseball tops Coastal Carolina in elimination game, advances to host Texas in Super Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bryson Worrell had a three-run homer and a bunt single in an eight-run seventh inning and No. 8 national seed East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 13-4 on Monday to win the Greenville Regional.East Carolina (45-18), which advances to play Texas (45-19), had its 20-game win streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-1 loss to Coastal Carolina, setting up a rematch with the winner advancing to the super regional round.Worrell opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI triple and he made a diving catch in the third. He finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs.East Carolina had a hit in each of the first eight innings. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.ECU never trailed and jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning. Leading 5-2 after six innings, the Pirates erupted for eight runs in the seventh to put the game away.ECU starter Carter Spivey (8-0) struck out five in five innings.Nick Lucky hit his third homer of the regional in the fourth and added a single in the seventh for Coastal Carolina (37-20-1). Starter Reid VanScoter (9-4) went just two innings and allowed two earned runs.The Pirates will now host Texas in the Super Regionals. The Super Regionals are a best-of-three series where the winners advance to the College World Series.ECU has never advanced to the CWS, although it has been very close multiple times. In fact, ECU has the most NCAA tournament appearances without a trip to the CWS.This is ECU's third consecutive season advancing to a Super Regional.The Pirates lost to Tennessee in a 2001 Super Regional, South Carolina in a 2004 Super Regional, UNC in a 2009 Super Regional, Texas Tech in a 2016 Super Regional, Louisville in a 2019 Super Regional and to Vanderbilt in a 2021 Super Regional.