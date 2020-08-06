Education

ECU students could be fined, expelled for violating mask mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Carolina University students could face fines or even be expelled if they refuse to wear a mask on campus this year.

The university implemented a face covering requirement starting July 1. The university's Vice Chancellor, Virginia D. Hardy, sent a memo to all faculty on August 5 with suggestions on how to handle any student arriving at class without a face covering.

The first step, according to the letter, should be to ask the student to put on a face covering. If the student does not have a face covering, the instructor should either provide one or ask the student to leave and get one before returning.

If the student refuses, they can be referred to ECU's Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities (OSRR).

OSRR has a four-tiered violation repercussion process laid out on its website.

On the first reported violation, the student would be issued a warning letter.

On the second reported violation, the student would receive a letter and a $50 fine.

On the third reported violation, the student would be scheduled to meet with an OSRR Conduct Administrator and they could face a $100 fine and/or be placed on probation.

On the fourth reported violation, the student would face the same repercussions as the third violation but with the added possibility of being expelled from the university.
