Durham Public Schools Board passes $26 million budget

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County School Board voted to pass a $26 million budget for the next school year during a meeting Thursday evening.
The budget is the largest in the school district's history and includes more than $8 million to cover salary increases for the DPS support staff and classified employees.
The budget also includes a five percent raise for the next school year for certified employees and a three percent raise for classified employees.
It now heads to county commissioners for approval.