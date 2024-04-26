WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Durham Public Schools Board passes $26 million budget

WTVD logo
Friday, April 26, 2024 4:32AM
Durham Public Schools Board passes $26 million budget
The budget is the largest in the school district's history.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County School Board voted to pass a $26 million budget for the next school year during a meeting Thursday evening.

The budget is the largest in the school district's history and includes more than $8 million to cover salary increases for the DPS support staff and classified employees.

The budget also includes a five percent raise for the next school year for certified employees and a three percent raise for classified employees.

It now heads to county commissioners for approval.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW