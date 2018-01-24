EDUCATION

2nd Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80

From left, Ralph Frasier, John Lewis Brandon, and LeRoy Frasier, the first black undergraduate students at UNC Chapel Hill, reunite on Sept. 17, 2010. (Jim R. Bounds)

CHAPEL HILL, NC --
Two of the three men who successfully challenged racial segregation as undergraduates at North Carolina's flagship university have now died in less than a month.

John Lewis Brandon, 80, died Tuesday at a hospital outside Houston of complications from cancer, his son Christopher Brandon said Wednesday.

On Dec. 29, LeRoy Frasier died at a New York City hospital. His brother Ralph Frasier lives in Jacksonville, Florida.

The three were students at Hillside High School in Durham when they applied to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955. They were rejected until a federal court judge ordered their admission.

In the decades since, the school has taken steps to make amends by inviting them to speak and naming scholarships after them.

Brandon didn't talk much about his time at UNC-Chapel Hill, his son said.

But Christopher Brandon said he could tell that his father appreciated a dinner the school held to honor him and the Frasier brothers, and he liked being back in North Carolina.

"He has a very strong love of home," Brandon said.

Four black students had been admitted to the law school when the Frasiers and Brandon applied, but no black undergraduates had been accepted. After his brother's death, Ralph Frasier recalled how their legal challenge came about.

He said a group of white UNC-Chapel Hill students who opposed segregation approached the Durham Committee on Negro Affairs to find black students willing to fight it. The group then met with the principal of the all-black Hillside High School to find students whose families were strong enough to endure the pressures of such a fight. They chose Brandon and the Frasier brothers.

None of the three graduated from the school. Christopher Brandon said his father got a master's degree from the University of Texas-Clear Lake and worked at Dow Chemical. Both Frasier brothers graduated from what is now North Carolina Central University, a historically black school in Durham.

In addition to his son, Brandon's survivors include his wife, Margie Yarborough Brandon, and a daughter, Tracye Brandon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuncdurham county newschapel hill newscollege studentcivil rightseducationrace relationsChapel HillDurhamOrange CountyDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related
Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80
EDUCATION
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News