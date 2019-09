8-year-old eastern North Carolina girl releases second book

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old girl from Plymouth, North Carolina, will release her second book Tuesday.De'Zyre Williams will be releasing " Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other ," on Tuesday."Close Friends: Who Love Each Other," is the sequel to " Close Friends ," a book Williams released last year.The sequel will share the adventure of three friends: Pig, Zebra and Mouse as they attend karate class together."Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," will be available at Barnes & Noble Amazon and her personal website Williams has multiple upcoming events and appearances across North Carolina including a Sept. 14 appearance at Raleigh-Central Children's Business Fair.Williams published her first book at the age of 6, according to her website."As an author of nonfiction children's books, I specialize in authorship and positive social skills," her website says.