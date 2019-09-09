books

8-year-old eastern North Carolina girl releases second book

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 8-year-old girl from Plymouth, North Carolina, will release her second book Tuesday.

De'Zyre Williams will be releasing "Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," on Tuesday.

"Close Friends: Who Love Each Other," is the sequel to "Close Friends," a book Williams released last year.

The sequel will share the adventure of three friends: Pig, Zebra and Mouse as they attend karate class together.

"Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," will be available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and her personal website.

Williams has multiple upcoming events and appearances across North Carolina including a Sept. 14 appearance at Raleigh-Central Children's Business Fair.

Williams published her first book at the age of 6, according to her website.

"As an author of nonfiction children's books, I specialize in authorship and positive social skills," her website says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnceducationchildrenbooks
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOOKS
Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
Durham County Main Library plans for spring opening
Iconic Toni Morrison books
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 4 family members
GMA surprises Raleigh mother of 5 on live television
Trump, Cooper tour Hurricane Dorian damage
2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms
Orange County woman found dead in yard
Rocky Mount murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, Sept. 9
Show More
5-year-old among victims of Columbus Co. triple homicide
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
School removes bathroom stall doors to keep students from vaping
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
More TOP STORIES News