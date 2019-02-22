Advocates of undocumented students asking WCPSS for more protections

other law enforcement actions have led officers to a sensitive location, or prior approval is obtained from a designated supervisory official.

Advocates of undocumented students are asking the Wake County Public School system to adopt a safe-school-zone resolution and policy.This comes after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced recently that they arrested 200 undocumented immigrants in raids across North Carolina earlier this month."It is becoming increasingly clear that now is the time for all levels of leadership and policy to take action to support all of North Carolina's young people regardless of immigration status," said Danica Lee, of North Carolina Asian Americans Together, at the district's board meeting Tuesday. "No one in this country should be afraid to pursue their right to an education.""We want you to assure our immigrant families that schools are a safe place and a sanctuary for them," said Fernando Martinez, of Education Justice Alliance, at the meeting. "Not even their apartments or their houses are any longer safe for them. ICE is terrorizing our communities."American Moreno Jimenez, a teacher at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, is asking the district to change Policy Code 5120 about the district's relationship with law enforcement to better protect undocumented students."We have made promises to ourselves and to the public education profession to teach all of the students who sit in our classrooms, as well as to teach those who will be absent in the coming weeks out of fear," Jimenez said. "Fear that they won't see their parents when they get home, fear that they'll be rounded up at the bus stop, fear that their dad will be arrested in a carpool line. Who can think about homework when fear hangs over them?"The ICE policy states enforcement actions are not to occur at or be focused on sensitive locations such as schools and places of worship unless exigent circumstances exist:ABC11 has reached out to WCPSS for comment.