'Fair compromise': Bipartisan agreement will move all NC elementary school students back to classrooms

"Today the bill before you, tells schools when and how (to reopen). The good news is that we all want the same thing, to open our schools to in-person instruction for all students and to do it safely with important emergency protections," Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Cooper was joined by Senate Leader Phil Berger, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, House Speaker Tim Moore and House Minority Leader Robert Reives to announce a bipartisan plan to return all public elementary schools schools to Plan A--which is all in-person learning.
Cooper did clarify that elementary school parents parents would still be allowed to keep their children in virtual academies if they chose to do so.
"There is a full option for a parent to chose a virtual option for their children," Cooper said.
Middle and high schools can decide on a district by district basis if they will move to Plan A or Plan B (blended in-person and virtual learning).
Any middle school or high school that decides to move to Plan A must notify North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and describe their safety plan.
"The purpose here is to provide consultation but DHHS will not be able to veto the move," Berger said. "The Governor will be given the authority to order a closure, restriction or reduction of operations within schools but must do so on a district by district basis."
All local districts will also have the authority to close a school or classroom in the event of an outbreak.
This new agreement still has to make its way through the legislature, but all sides said today that they are in agreement and are fast tracking its approval.
"Coming to agreement isn't always easy but it is the right thing to do for North Carolina," Cooper said.
The agreement will go into effect 21 days after Cooper signs it into law. His estimate was that it would become law around April 1.
"We can be an example to the rest of the nation on how you make government, especially democratic representative government, work so that it benefits all of the citizens of our state. So the state of NC can blaze the trail and show how we get things done," Blue said.
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Education Catherine Truitt said the bill was a "great example to our students of bipartisan efforts."
This bipartisan agreement comes after Republicans passed Senate Bill 37 in February. That bill was designed to force all school districts to at least offer in-person classes to all students in kindergarten through 12th-grade.
Cooper vetoed that bill on February 26. An attempt to override that veto failed on March 1.