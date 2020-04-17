Education

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent to resign at the end of June

Pam Baldwin (Contributed via the News & Observer)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS) will be resigning at the end of June, according to the city's Board of Education.

The CHCCS Board of Education announced Thursday that Superintendent Pam Baldwin submitted her resignation effective June 30.

Baldwin will continue to serve through June 30 after she returns from medical leave April 27.

"I wish our school system continued success and most importantly, I wish the children of our community every accomplishment and all of the blessings they work so hard for every day, now and forever," Baldwin wrote. "These young people are who give me hope for a just, equitable, and kind world. It has been my honor to serve them."

Despite wishing her a successful future, officials did not go into detail on the reason why she was resigning.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, in late-March, Baldwin e-mailed parents stating that she would be taking time off for medical leave.
