Vance High School in Charlotte changing its name to honor civil rights leader and NC Native

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte high school is changing its namesake from a former slave owner and Confederate military leader to a Civil Rights leader who fought to desegregate schools.
Vance High School will be renamed to commemorate Julius Chambers, who founded the first integrated law firm in the state and fought for the right for schools to desegregate.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School Board voted to rename the school in honor of Chambers, according to WSOC.
Chambers received an undergraduate degree in history from NC Central in 1959 and a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1962.
The school is currently named for Zebulon B. Vance, a Confederate military captain during the Civil War who owned slaves. He was also a two-time governor.
The school board started receiving calls to change the name after the death of George Floyd. The board's decision to change the name was unanimous.
Queen City High School and University City High School were the other finalists for students, parents and the community to choose between.
Vance High opened in 1997. Rapper DaBaby is a notable alum.
