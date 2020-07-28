education

Cumberland County educators voice COVID-19 concerns in the classroom once remote learning ends

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County School board adopted to open the school year online for at least the first six weeks. If COVID-19 metrics improve, students could return to the classroom, but some teachers worry it might not be safe.

"Some teachers I talked to say they don't feel safe," said Cumberland County NCAE Vice President Cheryl Boone. "If the kid gets sick in school, where would they put the kid? How many people did the kid expose?"

The Cumberland County Association of Educators is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers as teachers prepare online lesson plans. According to NCAE members, bus drivers are voicing their safety concerns too.

"They are concerned," said Boone. "If the child is a third or fourth grader at the bus stop, what do you do? Do you leave the kid at the bus stop?

According to Cumberland County NCAE president Carol Stubbs, teachers received a survey asking if they feel safe returning to the classroom this year and if the county was ready to send students back. Most teachers who participated answered no to both questions.

Another issue is students receiving school lunches. NCAE members said it's possible bus drivers could deliver those meals.

"Since we're not going face to face, we need to see what plan they have in the system to keep them from not losing their jobs and furloughing them," said Carol Stubbs.

