Cumberland County student petitions for gender neutral graduation requirements

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Lacey Henry is fighting for change because she doesn't want to wear a dress at graduation.
She started a petition that requests a gender-neutral policy when it comes to dressing for graduation.
A @CumberlandCoSch student is calling on the district to expand its graduation attire guidelines to gender neutral. Lacey Henry told me tonight she’d like to wear pants to graduation instead of a black dress and other female students do too. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/spkuTt4NOA— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) February 7, 2019
Henry told ABC11 that last month, a senior adviser presented students with a slideshow presentation on what to wear to graduation and pants weren't listed as an option for females.
"I have a right to the same opportunities as someone of the opposite sex or a different gender. I won't conform to anything that violates those rules," said Henry, who is a senior at Cumberland Polytechnic High School. "I'm hoping if things change, students might be comfortable on a day they should be happy and celebrating."