Cumberland County student petitions for gender neutral graduation requirements

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lacey Henry is fighting for change because she doesn't want to wear a dress at graduation.

She started a petition that requests a gender-neutral policy when it comes to dressing for graduation.


Henry told ABC11 that last month, a senior adviser presented students with a slideshow presentation on what to wear to graduation and pants weren't listed as an option for females.

"I have a right to the same opportunities as someone of the opposite sex or a different gender. I won't conform to anything that violates those rules," said Henry, who is a senior at Cumberland Polytechnic High School. "I'm hoping if things change, students might be comfortable on a day they should be happy and celebrating."
