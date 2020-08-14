DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is opening up six learning centers for students who need supervision while the district opens under remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester.
In a news release, the district said the centers will provide additional support for district families during the school day. Each center, three for elementary students and three for middle and high school students, will provide a safe space for students to complete their online assignments, meals and snacks, and social-emotional activities.
FULL RETURN TO LEARN COVERAGE
In total, 450 elementary school students and 450 middle and high school students will be allowed to apply for the program.
The district said social distancing will be enforced, all students will be required to wear face masks and students will be assigned to individual pods with daily health checks.
Find your school district's reopening plans
Students who are currently "in transition," such as those experiencing housing insecurity or in foster care, will be given priority for free seating in the centers. Other students can apply on a sliding scale of weekly fees, ranging from $70 for students who receive free or reduced lunch, to $140 for the regular weekly rate. All students except those receiving free seats will have to pay a $35 registration fee.
'I miss them:' Triangle teachers on starting a new school year virtually
Families will be able to sign up for the program on the DPS website on Monday, Aug. 17.
Durham Public Schools provides learning in-school centers for students during remote learning
DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News