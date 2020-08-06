Find your school district's reopening plans

Though Gov. Roy Cooper announced that public K-12 schools could reopen under a blend of in-person and remote learning, many districts have opted to take a more conservative approach to the start of the school year.
In a news conference Wednesday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said approximately half of all North Carolina schools will start the school year with some form of in-person learning. However, many of the state's largest districts, including Wake County Public School System, opted to begin the school year online.
As districts finalize their plans in the weeks leading up to the first day of classes, ABC11 aggregated district data to compile plans for central North Carolina school districts.
Mobile users, click here to view our interactive tool.
Many districts that opted to begin the school year online said they would reassess in the coming weeks to determine when it is safe to reopen schools. Teachers also have said they would like more time to prepare a blended in-person and online curriculum.
Do you have questions about sending your child back to school? Let us know.
Cooper also asked districts to create a full-time remote option for students, through which families can choose online learning for a full semester or year, whether or not schools resume in-person classes in the coming semester.
WATCH | Expert tips for sending your child back to school in a pandemic
RELATED | The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education