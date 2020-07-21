Society

WATCH: The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education

ABC11 presented on Thursday a 30-minute special, "The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education,."

The 30-minute special took an in-depth look at racial inequity in education; digital divide, which addresses the hardship in digital learning; food insecurities among economically disadvantaged students; and racial disparities surmounting in Latino communities. Historically, these issues have existed in communities of color, however, the special will examine how the pandemic has exacerbated these difficulties.

STORIES FEATURED IN THE SPECIAL:
Parents in the LatinX community worry kids are being left behind amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic magnifies digital divide affecting students at North Carolina schools
EMBED More News Videos

Pew Research says just 58 percent of Black households in the country own a computer, compared to 57 percent for Hispanic households and an overwhelming 86 percent for white households.


COVID-19 pandemic highlights the problem of food insecurity in North Carolina communities

Searching for solutions to North Carolina's digital divide
What is 'adultification' and how does it affect kids in the classroom?
EMBED More News Videos

At school, adultification can lead to teachers or administrators to project negative stereotypes onto young Black woman as angry or aggressive; showing less empathy for them than their white peers.



Immediately following the special, ABC11 anchor Joel Brown hosted a livestreamed, virtual town hall with local experts, who continued the conversation on inequity in education, and the financial and mental health impact on families in communities of color.
The panel included the following:

Dr. Nerissa Price, psychiatrist, joins the panel to discuss the impact on children's mental health.
Letha Muhammad is the director at Education Justice Alliance.
Turquoise Parker is a third-grade teacher at Durham Public Schools and is the current VP of Durham Association of Educators.
Tru Pettigrew is a diversity and inclusion expert speaker and author of "Millennials Revealed."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC pushes COVID-19 prevention resources for Hispanic community
Pres. Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week
NCDHHS, Raleigh co-op work to distribute 900k PPE to farmworkers
Coins hard to find? Retailers say blame the pandemic
Streets closing to allow creation of 'parklets' in Raleigh
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
What is 'adultification' bias and how does it affect kids in class?
Show More
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
How Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County is supporting online learning
What Harnett County schools will look like next year
25-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in Syria
No jail time for former Wake Forest coach for NYC punching death
More TOP STORIES News