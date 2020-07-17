Durham Public Schools will use online learning for first nine weeks; use only traditional calendar for school year

Under Plan C, students would attend remote classes only as proposed by superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga.
During the Thursday night meeting, leaders also unanimously passed a motion that would require all schools within the district to follow the traditional calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
"There are strong arguments for both our Plan B, which allowed pre-K-8 families to choose remote or in-person instruction, and also for Plan C, which offers our students and staff greater protection from COVID-19," said Dr. Mubenga. "My conversations with our teachers and hearing their concerns tipped the scale. They assured me that they were up to the challenge of remote instruction, and I know they will deliver."
The district previously revealed its version of Plan B, which allows for both online and in-person instruction.
Under that plan, there would be in-person instruction for pre-K through eighth-grade students and online instruction for high school students.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools would be allowed to open under Plan B.
He also said school districts have the option to choose Plan C, remote-only learning if it's best for them.
During the public comment forum, many Durham parents and local education members supported that the school year start on Plan C.
In past presentations, the school board system made it clear that it would closely follow Cooper's decision and adjust its guidelines accordingly.