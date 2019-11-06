education

Durham teachers protest state budget battle 100 days into school year

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Making noise and trying to make a change, some Durham students were welcomed to school by a sea of red.

"We're out here to get attention to the budget stalemate right now happening in the senate. They're trying to rob our students of the funding that we need to be successful," said Kelly Shearon, fifth grade teacher.

Teachers at Riverside High School, Hillside High School, Southwest Elementary School and Lakewood Elementary School all staged a protest Wednesday morning.

They say they've taught 100 days this school year without a budget from state lawmakers.

"I can't tell you the last time I haven't worked on a weekend to give my students the support that they need, and we just feel ignored," Shearon said.

In May, thousands of teachers protested in downtown Raleigh setting forth five demands: increased funding for school professionals, raises for support staff and teachers, expanding Medicaid, restoring health benefits for retired teachers and restoring compensation for advanced degrees. To date, teachers say little to no progress has been made on any of those demands.

"We want to fight for our students and our families. We're in this together. We're not going to be divided from them. Every single demand is really vital," said Anna Grant, community school coordinator.

And many parents and students are standing with the schools' teachers and staff as well.

"We're all one big family and we're all here for one thing and that's to look out for the better of our students because they're our future," said Courtney Hayes-Rainey, parent.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhambudgeteducationprotestteachers
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Univ. Wisconsin-Madison starts robot food delivery system
Former UNC Board chairman Smith to step off board entirely
Angry parents, mold concerns at soon-to-be-closed Fayetteville school
New interim chancellor named at East Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
13-year-old double-murder suspect still on the loose in Robeson Co.
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Show More
Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
Small player shows big heart in 89-yard touchdown run
CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary
What is DMT? The facts behind the dangerous drug in Wake Forest bust
More TOP STORIES News