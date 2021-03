Duke students frustrated after off-campus fraternity activities lead to COVID-19 stay-in-place order

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a strong reaction on Duke's campus to increased COVID-19 transmission stemming from off-campus fraternity activities.ABC11 crews spotted "F**K FRATS" painted along the Free Expression Bridge on Sunday morning.On Saturday evening, the university said more than 180 students have had to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 over the past week while another 200 are in quarantine after being exposed."This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic," the university continued.Those on-campus are asked to stay in dorms or apartments except for "essential activities." A 9 p.m. curfew is in place and classes will be going remote until March 21.As for off-campus students, they are asked not to come to campus for any purpose other than a few exceptions regarding student health.If on- and off-campus students were to break these rules, university officials will consider it a 'violation of the Duke Compact' and will be treated as such. Repeated violations could lead to suspension or withdrawal from the university.When asked about the sentiment in the Free Expression Bridge, Duke officials said it did not consider the words graffiti and offered no other comment.There is currently a petition calling for the school to "sue" the Interfraternity Council due to the hazard caused on campus.ABC11 spoke to junior Bella Caracta Saturday following the announcement. Caracta said she was not surprised there was a lockdown considering the rising cases."I can see their anger, I can see both sides of it. But being in a pandemic, it's very socially isolating. I understand the freshman wanting to find social circles. I get it. But they also have to understand the consequences they have on the Durham and Duke communities at large," said Caracta.The junior said it has been hard being at the mercy of administrative decisions and the actions of others, but after a year in a pandemic setting, students get used to turbulence."As someone who's not partying, I feel a little bit of resentment towards those who continue to do so. But I also have the humanity to understand how important mental health is and how connections are to college students. I hope Duke finds a way to control this, because they have had to have known spring semester would bring these problems," said Caracta.