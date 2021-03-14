duke university

Duke University orders undergraduate students to stay-in-place until March 21 following uptick in COVID-19 cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Starting at midnight, Duke University undergraduate students are required to stay-in-place until the morning of March 21 after the campus witnessed a 'steady rise' in COVID-19 cases following recent off-campus fraternity-related events.

The order, which goes into effect at midnight, Saturday, March 13, will not be relieved until 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 21.

Duke University officials hope that the stay-in-place order will stop the spread of COVID-19 among undergraduates "as quickly as possible."

"This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts," Duke officials said in a statement. "The restriction of student movement-coupled with a renewed dedication to following social distancing, masking, symptom monitoring and other public health guidelines-gives us the best path toward curtailing further spread."

Over the past week, university officials said more than 180 students had to go into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 while another 200 students are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

"This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic," Duke continued.

CHECK HERE FOR THE FULL BREAKDOWN OF DUKE UNIVERSITY'S STAY-IN-PLACE ORDER

On-campus students are asked to remain in their dorms or apartment rooms at all times except for 'essential activities.' On top of the mandate to stay indoors, a curfew is also in place for all undergraduate students by 9 p.m.

As for off-campus students, they are asked not to come to campus for any purpose other than a few exceptions regarding student health.

If on- and off-campus were to break these rules, university officials will consider it a 'violation of the Duke Compact' and will be treated as such. Repeated violations could lead to suspension or withdrawal from the university.

University officials will provide a further update on Thursday, March 18.

In total, 480 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the university according to its coronavirus response page.

On Thursday, Duke University's men's basketball team announced that it would be dropping out of the 2021 ACC Tournament following a positive COVID-19 case within the team. The positive result came back after Wednesday's game against Louisville.

However, the team is eligible to work its way back into the tournament if it is selected as an at-large team or provide a COVID-replacement team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countyduke universitydukecoronavirus pandemicpandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19durham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUKE UNIVERSITY
Duke experts discuss what we know about the origins of COVID-19
Duke drops out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test
COVID-19 reflections one year later from doctors, patients
NTSB: Pilot shut off wrong engine in fatal 2017 helicopter crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VA man wanted by US Marshals for killing mother, daughter
Raleigh bars feeling lucky as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
LATEST: 892 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NC
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns as a 'mini-fest' in 2021
Urban Ministries provides 100 second doses of Moderna vaccine
Show More
1 year later, Breonna Taylor's mother, advocates still want justice for her death
Homes evacuated after decades-old explosive found in Wake County yard
Daylight saving time starts tomorrow: What to know
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle from road
More TOP STORIES News