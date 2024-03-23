March Madness: Duke, NC State and UNC to play in round 2 of NCAA Men's Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It is going to be an exciting weekend for college basketball with Round of 32 underway.

Duke, NC State and UNC have all advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

UNC

North Carolina was the first of the Triangle schools to take the court in this year's tournament on Thursday.

Armando Bacot had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and North Carolina never trailed.

The Tar Heels are facing No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.

NC State

No. 11 NC State surged past No. 6 Texas Tech 80-67 on Thursday night in the first round.

Some felt NC State wasn't supposed to be here. The Wolfpack proved they belonged.

The Wolfpack (23-14), who won five games in five days in the ACC Tournament to earn an automatic bid, didn't look hung over emotionally or physically while capturing their first March Madness game in nine years. Forward Ben Middlebrook scored a career-high 21 points.

NC State will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the second round on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. on TBS.

Duke

For Duke to advance deep into his NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils are going to need more from Kyle Filipowski.

Guard Jared McCain and forward Mark Mitchell each had 15 points, and No. 4 Duke opened with an uneven performance Friday night before pulling away from Vermont for a 64-47 victory.

Filipowski took only one shot and scored a career-low three points in almost 37 minutes, though the sophomore center and second-team All-American did grab 12 rebounds.

Duke will face off against No. 12 James Madison on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. on CBS.

Associated Press contributed.