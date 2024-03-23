Duke fans gather in Durham for first-round matchup

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rainy Friday night didn't keep die-hard Blue Devil fans from hitting Downtown Durham to watch Duke play in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Vermont.

Vastly outnumbered at Devine's Sports Corner Bar & Grill on Main Street, Cody York was the lone Vermont fan, donning a yellow tracksuit in a sea of blue.

"I thought the Catamounts were going to come out on top, nobody knows what a Catamount is I'll be honest I also do not," York said.

The Catamounts put up a fight in the first half.

"People were so nervous for so long any time we hit a three, it was quiet - it was just me and my tracksuit for no reason, no self-respecting adult should be wearing this," York said.

But Duke fans never doubted.

"I knew they had it. That's my team. Go Duke! We always going to come back, that's just how we are," said Duke fan Cassandra Kelly.

The downtown bar also drew a lot of students, like Duke junior Kaya Hirsch.

"I went to the Final Four my freshman year and that was my first experience ever at a Duke game so I feel like now I have high expectations," she said.

For owner Gene Devine, along with regular season marquee matchups like Duke-UNC, March Madness time is huge for their bottom line.

"Duke's so close to here too so it's good seeing a lot of students here, and it's good for business," Devine said.

Those crowds will likely continue as Duke now heads to the Round of 32.