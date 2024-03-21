March Madness: UNC, NC State play today in Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The most exciting two days of college basketball are finally upon us. The NCAA Tournament Round of 64 begins with North Carolina and North Carolina State on the docket.

UNC

The Tar Heels will be the first of the Triangle schools to take the court in this year's tournament.

The 1 seed Tar Heels tip off at 2:45 p.m. in Charlotte against Wagner on CBS.

UNC is coming off an excellent year that sees the team as one of the favorites to add to its record 21 Final Four appearances and maybe even look to add another national championship banner to the Dean E. Smith Center's rafters.

However, the players and coaches know it's important to stay focused and prepared. Anything can happen in the tournament.

"There's nothing like it. March Madness is unbelievable. To be able to do it with this group is exactly what we wanted to do in the beginning of the year; we sat out that we wanted to not only make the tournament but make a heck of a run. So we're all just chomping at the bit," guard Cormac Ryan said.

NCSU

NC State danced their way into the tournament with a miraculous run in the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack finished a pedestrian regular season as the 10 seed in the ACC Tournament and no chance at getting an at-large bid to the tournament.

For the red and white from State, that was no trouble at all.

The Pack put on a never-before-seen run -- beating Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina -- to claim the team's first ACC Championship since 1987 as well as a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament.

NC State is an 11 seed and they will face off against 6 seed Texas Tech at 9:40 p.m. on CBS.

"Everybody's got confidence now. Everybody," forward Mohamed Diarra said.

The Wolfpack hope to turn their brimming confidence and 5-game winning streak into a true Cinderella story; survive and advance and wake up the echoes of Jimmy Valvano and Everette Case.

Duke

The Blue Devils enter the NCAA Tournament on a 2-game losing streak. They dropped their last two games against rivals North Carolina and North Carolina State.

But that doesn't mean Duke is dead. The team is still poised to get back on track with its winning ways.

The Blue Devils are a 4 seed playing at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Brooklyn against 13 seed Vermont. This is the fourth time those teams have ever met; Duke has never lost against the Catamounts.

