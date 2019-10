Johnston County students moved from damaged, moldy classroom trailer

.@JCPS_NC responding after a West View Elementary School parent started this petition, concerned for the safety of her 5th grader, classmates, and teacher in one of the school’s mobile units. She says a freshly formed hole in the wall is exposing black mold. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/EQec3qOwOD — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) October 22, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some fifth-graders at Johnston County's West View Elementary School have been moved to another part of the building while repairs are underway on the mobile classrooms.A spokesperson for the district said administrators were made aware of issues inside two of its rented trailers Monday: a hole in the ceiling of one and a hole in the wall of another.A parent launched a petition Monday, concerned the hole in the wall of her fifth-grader's mobile unit exposed a much bigger mold problem."It was clear that what was inside that wall was not OK," said Holly Garrity.Garrity's petition, demanding permanent upgrades to the school's mobile classrooms, garnered nearly 200 signatures in its first 24 hours."That is the wall where I guess water had gotten behind the wall," Garrity said describing the photo she shared with her petition. "It had been there, it had bulged out and then finally popped or exploded somehow."She said the wall had been bulging for several weeks when the hole appeared.An insurance claims adjuster, Garrity said she's seen her fair share of mold and knows what it takes to clean it up; she said she's sure mold is what she sees in the photo taken of the damaged trailer.Dolores Gill, spokesperson for Johnston County Public Schools sent the following statement to ABC11:Gill said there was another leak last year around the door to one of the same units that are currently damaged. Gill said there was moisture-related damage to the trailer that was repaired.Garrity said she hopes she'll feel good one day about sending her daughter back into the mobile unit where she spends most of her school day."I hope so, one day," she said. "I think there's criteria that needs to be met. But, it makes me nervous enough them being out there in the mobile units, there's less protection just safety standards alone, but I don't want -- this doesn't need to be one of them."