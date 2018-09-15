Moore County schools will close on Monday, Sept. 17 due to severe weather conditions.Cumberland County schools will also be closed on Monday.A make-up day will be designated at a later time.CCS' personnel are working to survey any damage caused by the storm and to begin any necessary preparations to ensure our buildings and buses are in good condition for students and staff to return to school.Last week, Wake County schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, and Durham Public Schools closed on Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.Currently, the projected make-up days are as follows:Traditional Schools - Monday, October 22 & Wednesday, November 21Year-Round Schools, Early College High Schools, & Cumberland Polytechnic High School - Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21Moore County Schools released two hours early on Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.Lee County Schools operated on a regular schedule Wednesday (after school activities are canceled) and closed on Thursday and Friday.Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools had an early release Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.Hoke County Schools had an early release Wednesday and closed on Thursday and Friday.